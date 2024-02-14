CDR SALAMANDER: War in the West Pacific? Really? You & What PGM Inventory? “We’ve talked for years about our shallow magazines; filled via the unholy coupling of peacetime accountants and pliable war planners selling the 72-hour war & Deterrence by Punishment snake-oil. No one goes to opening day of dove season with only a half-dozen shells, and no one should plan for a Great Pacific War like we have.”