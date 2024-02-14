FIGHT THE POWER: It Turns Out Law School Leaving A Paper Trail Of Retaliation Was A Poor Litigation Strategy: Law professor Paul Campos prevailed in his fight with his employer. Quoth Campos: “In the settlement agreement, the university denies having done anything wrong, but, as always, actions speak louder than words. In addition to paying all of my legal fees from two years of litigation, the university paid me a substantial sum to not take the case to trial, removed Dean Inniss as my supervisor for whatever time may be left in her tenure as Dean, and made various other concessions regarding the conditions of my employment going forward.”