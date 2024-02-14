HERE’S THE DEMS NOVEMBER GAME: Have you noticed how whatever Democrats accuse Republicans of doing is almost always a good indicator of what they themselves are doing? The big brains at Issues & Insights did a little thinking along those lines regarding the November election and they note this:

“For one thing, if defeating Donald Trump is the Democrats’ paramount concern (to ‘save democracy’ and all), Biden staying in the race seems like the worst possible choice. He is hugely unpopular, and that’s not likely to change. Minorities and independents are gravitating toward Trump.

“Biden’s physical and mental state will only get worse, and his decline is by all evidence, accelerating. It’s an open question whether he’d agree to, or would be able to, debate Trump. The chance that he will do something catastrophically stupid or embarrassing grows by the day, and the White House can’t keep him locked away until Nov. 6.”

Ergo – all these Mainstream Media pieces this week about how Biden will be the Democratic nominee no matter what Special Counsel Hur reported about the chief executive’s mental faculties are just another example of the opposite of what Dems say is what is actually going down.

No wonder Michelle and Gavin are so quiet. They know how this game is played by their buddies.