OKAY, DEEP BREATH. REMEMBER THOUGH IT’S NOT VERY COMMON, IT’S ENDEMIC IN THE WEST: Oregon Reports First Human Bubonic Plague Case in Nearly 10 Years.

We once had a dead squirrel in our yard in CO, and you’re supposed to report it. They’re supposed to pick them up for tracking. Nope. No one official would pick it up. “It’s Manitou Springs. We’ll assume it’s the plague.” “Okay, that’s nice, but what about my cats getting near.” “Don’t let them.” I ended up handling it with a very long shovel.