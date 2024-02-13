WELL-DESERVED: House Republicans impeach Alejandro Mayorkas in historic vote. “After being impeached, Mayorkas will now face a trial in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority vote will be needed to convict and remove him from office, which is very unlikely to happen.”
