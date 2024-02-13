WHAT ARE THE ODDS: That convincing evidence of extra-terrestrial life will be found within the next 15 years, that is. The Discovery Institute’s Mind Matters reports on a wager among a couple of smart guys:

“Astrobiologist Dirk Schulze-Makuch, who leads the Astrobiology Research Group at the Technical University of Berlin, has bet University of London planetary scientist Ian Crawford a bottle of whisky that within 15 years, ‘convincing evidence for technological life elsewhere in the Universe will be found.’”