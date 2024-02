NOBODY WHO MATTERS ACTUALLY BELIEVES THE “EXISTENTIAL THREAT’ THING:

You don't demonstrate your seriousness that Trump is an existential threat to democracy by going through the motions to renominate an 81-year-old with a 38% approval rating who 75% of voters think is too old without giving anyone a choice because that's just how things are done.

— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) February 11, 2024