WE NEED TO WORK HARDER ON EXPLAINING WHY SOCIALISTS ARE AWFUL: “Today, more than 85% would vote for a qualified woman—the same goes for someone who is Black, female, Hispanic, Catholic or Jewish. Of the groups Gallup has inquired about over time and updated recently, only one, a socialist, still faces majority opposition, but it is a bare 51%.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.