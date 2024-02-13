WE WERE PROMISED THAT A BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WOULD BRING COMPETENCE AND DECORUM BACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE: Axios Details Meltdown in Biden Administration Over the Border: “[Susan] Rice referred to [HHS Secretary Xavier] Becerra as a ‘bitch-ass’ and privately called him an ‘idiot,’ according to multiple sources.”
