HOW DO YOU DO, FELLOW KIDS?

The fuck?

I thought this was a parody account at first. https://t.co/iXkc31yFRF — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) February 12, 2024

Reality being confusable with parody is a constant problem of the current era. And of the current administration.

What this is meant to distract from: Biden Refuses to Take Cognitive Test at His Annual Physical.