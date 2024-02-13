IF IT’S ‘THE NEGRO NATIONAL ANTHEM” WOULDN’T IT BE WRONG FOR WHITES TO STAND? Democrat fumes at Super Bowl crowd for not standing during black national anthem sung by Andra Day.

Also, races are not sovereign nations. Races do not ever have an anthem. Anywhere. What is next? White and Nerdy, the white people who are into computers anthem? A Symptom of Being Human, the science fiction writers’ anthem? Sympathy for the Devil, the leftist anthem? Next thing you know, there will be an anthem per head and we’ll never get anything done as all the anthems are sung.

Give over. The purpose of a national anthem is unity. Of the nation. Note that we don’t even have state anthems sung, do we? Not even those of the teams.

Race anthems? Get out of town. Races aren’t political units, no matter how much the left stomps hatred and victimhood and tries to make them so.