SUE THEM TILL THEY FEEL IT: Maui Fire Victims’ Families Offered Up to $1.5 million in Compensation if They Don’t Sue State Agencies.
You couldn’t pay me enough not to sue.
SUE THEM TILL THEY FEEL IT: Maui Fire Victims’ Families Offered Up to $1.5 million in Compensation if They Don’t Sue State Agencies.
You couldn’t pay me enough not to sue.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.