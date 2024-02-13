THE WHITE SETTLER COLONISTS MUST BE DRIVEN OUT! WHAT HAVE THEY DONE TO BRITAIN’S INDIGENOUS PERSONS OF COLOR? I mean they show up in every historical movie, including all those black Vikings… What’s next for our racist countryside?

Wildlife and Countryside Link, a charity umbrella group whose members include the RSPCA, Rewilding Britain, WWF and the National Trust, have claimed that the British countryside is a ‘racist and colonial’ white space where people of colour are often framed as ‘out of place’.

A “colonial white space.” Wouldn’t white people be the indigenous people of England, and people “of colour” the colonialists? I mean, on the obvious face of it and to anyone whose head isn’t chockablock with bovine excrement?