SUPPOSE THAT JOE ISN’T ACTUALLY ALWAYS WRONG, BUT THAT’S THE WAY TO BET: IDF Rescues Two Hostages in City Biden Wants Israel to Leave Alone. “The ABC News report interestingly included Joe Biden’s warning to Israel not to go into Rafah, at least not without a ‘detailed plan’ on how to protect civilians. Biden and his team tried employing that inversion in Gaza City and Khan Younis as well, arguing that fighting a war that Hamas started was somehow de-legitimized by Hamas’ strategy of using civilians as human shields. This week, Biden all but demanded a halt in the IDF’s march on Hamas’ last significant Gaza stronghold.”

Neither our friends nor our enemies listen much to Joe anymore.