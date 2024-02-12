DON SURBER: Let newspapers die: They dropped objectivity and with it credibility. “The total circulation of all newspapers in the United States is 20 million. That is one newspaper sold for every 16 people. Even if 3 people read each newspaper, that means more than 80% of the country does not read a newspaper. Just 14 years ago circulation was 45 million. . . . Total revenues are down from just under $50 billion in 2005 and 2006 to a little more than $20 billion today. On Thursday, Tucker Carlson released his interview with Putin. Within just a few hours, the interview attracted 100 million views. By Saturday night, it topped 185 million views — which is 7 times the combined circulation of every newspaper in America. . . . One reason newspapers are failing to maintain their circulation is their failure to maintain their credibility. Trust in all news organizations fell from 76% in 2016 to 58% in 2021. It is not that the media gets the story wrong; it is that the media seldom admits it was wrong.”