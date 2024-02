LET ME GUESS: IT GROWS IN WARM MOIST ENVIRONMENTS LIKE MASKS AND DESCENDS TO THE LUNGS, RIGHT? Deadly fungal infection ‘Candida auris’ with death rate of 60% spreading rapidly.

My sources inform me this is mostly found in hospitals, like a lot of other resistant infections. But it is an election year, so stomp stomp stomp, they’re trying to stampede the herd again. They don’t understand “Funny only once.” (And we weren’t laughing.)