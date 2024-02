HMM: “Both women and men preferred lower-pitched voices for partners in long-term relationships or marriage. Additionally, the lowest-pitched male voices sounded more formidable, particularly to younger men, and older men tended to associate the lowest-pitched voices with higher prestige.”

I guess this is good. I was singing along at a birthday party a couple of weeks ago and a woman congratulated me on my beautiful, melodic bass voice, which was a surprise. I’ve always been more of a baritone.