STACY MCCAIN: Joe Biden’s Punch Line Presidency. “As several commentators have noted, this finding — and the fact that Hur recommended no criminal charges, despite the clear evidence of Biden’s guilt — raises questions about the federal effort to prosecute former President Donald Trump for very similar offenses. When you consider the extent to which ‘get Trump’ has been the organizing principle of the Biden administration since Day One, this is a significant setback to that aspect of their agenda. But that wasn’t the worst of it. . . . That Biden has ‘diminished faculties and faulty memory’ is not really news to anyone who’s been paying attention, but having it stated so clearly in a Special Counsel’s report? ‘Republicans pounce!'”

He was diminished and faulty when he ran in 2020, they just covered it up. Now they’ve stopped, pretty much in unison across the entire establishment.

