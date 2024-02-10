MEP CHRISTINE ANDERSON HAS THATCHER’S COMMITMENT TO RESTRAINING GOVERNMENT: The German politician with the strength of Margaret Thatcher.

HERE I am, a German, invited into the UK Parliament to speak to you on freedom, democracy and the rule of law. You guys are really brave. And to make matters worse, I mean, literally adding insult to injury, it’s a German that’s speaking to you in an American accent. What could go wrong, right? [laughter] Now, but all joking aside, I’m very honoured, and I’d like to thank Andrew for the opportunity to be here to speak to you. And I tried to speak to as many people as possible before the event started, because . . . because that’s what I actually consider to be my job, to represent the people.