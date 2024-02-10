PROF. STEVEN CALABRESI: Donald Trump is the Victim of Selective Prosecution: Trump is the victim of political witch hunts by Democrats suffering from Trump derangement syndrome. “I think Donald Trump is absolutely right on the merits in the four criminal cases which have been brought against him and in the New York State civil fraud case. But, I also think that all five of these legal actions against Trump are nothing less than a political witch hunt that is motivated by political ambition in the two cases brought respectively by New York State Attorney General Letitia James and by District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump’s First Amendment rights are being stripped away by discriminatory legal actions brought against him because of his political views in flagrant violation of the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause.”

Well, yes.