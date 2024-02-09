WELL, HE’S GOT A POINT:

You’re wrong. Joe Biden will jail or kill you given the chance. Not exactly as Putin will, but he will. In fact, he threatens to. And the persecution of the January 6 political prisoners, abortion, protesters, and others, proves it.

Given the chance, Joe Biden would do exactly… https://t.co/j5SR095I12

— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 9, 2024