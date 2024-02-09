WELL, HE’S GOT A POINT:
You’re wrong. Joe Biden will jail or kill you given the chance. Not exactly as Putin will, but he will. In fact, he threatens to. And the persecution of the January 6 political prisoners, abortion, protesters, and others, proves it.
Given the chance, Joe Biden would do exactly… https://t.co/j5SR095I12
— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 9, 2024
Plus:
He won’t kill you, but he might jail you. (There would be a pretext, of course, such as that you prayed at an abortion clinic, took a selfie in the Capitol, or posted a meme he didn’t like.) https://t.co/MyfNZ2brIt
— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) February 9, 2024