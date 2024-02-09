SO I FINISHED ANDREW WAREHAM’S The Last Campaign the other day, and honestly it’s the first Wareham book that disappointed me. It’s okay, but it reads like he was just trying to bring the series to a finish. The Battle of Kohima, which it ostensibly revolves around, gets short shrift at the end, which is too bad as it’s probably the most important battle of World War II that no one knows about. Lots of buildup, lots of snarking at dumb upper-class Brits, but not nearly enough actually happens. Well, they can’t all be gems.

On the other hand, I’m now reading Kurt Schlichter’s The Attack, about a large scale 10/7 style attack in America, and it doesn’t disappoint at all. The World War Z style oral history was a genius move, and works really well. My only complaint is that I’m an “escape reader” and this is frighteningly plausible and realistic.