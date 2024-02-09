DISNEY V. DEMOCRACY: A Public Choice and Good Governance Analysis of Florida’s Reedy Creek Improvement Act of 1967 and Its Resulting Regime.

In particular the insights from public choice theory are applied to the 1967 Act, the RCID, and Disney for the first time in any substantial way as a matter of academic inquiry. As part of its work, the Report identifies the types of “masks” that Disney has used to obscure the private nature of the legislative deals it has profited from by attempting to clothe the 1967 Act and RCID authority in public interest-sounding frames. This Report also explores the scholarly literature explaining why agencies with single-industry-enhancing purposes or a single- or primary-entity constituency, like the RCID, tend to be captured by entities they govern.