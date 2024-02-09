AND YOU THINK THAT BIDEN IS THE ONLY MENTAL PATIENT IN THE JUNTA: Treasury Secretary: “We don’t have to get the prices down because wages are going up.”
This is your brain on Marxism, children. Marxism, not even once.
