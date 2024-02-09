LET’S BE BLUNT, OKAY? HE’S NOT ANY WORSE THAN HE WAS IN THE 2020 CAMPAIGN: No? Well, come on and fight me fatso. Dog faced pony soldier. Seriously. He’s always been like this. They’re not giving up on him. They will try to shout us down. Biden’s Unannounced Nighttime Speech an Absolute DISASTER.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.