CLIMATE SCIENTIST MICHAEL MANN WINS HIS LAWSUIT, with $1 in compensatory damages from Rand Simberg and Mark Steyn. However, the jury awarded $1000 punitive damages against Simberg, and $1 million against Steyn. D.C. Jury. People on the right need to come up with a similarly reflexively sympathetic jurisdiction.

Rand’s thoughts: “I am pleased that the jury found in my favor on half of the statements at issue in this case, including finding my statement that Professor Mann engaged in data manipulation was not defamation. In over a decade of litigation, the sanctions levied against Professor Mann dwarf the judgment against me.”