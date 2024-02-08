I LIKE THE R8 AND AM GLAD IT’S HANGING AROUND A BIT LONGER: Audi R8 Endures Delayed Demise to Satisfy Demand. “Perhaps if the company gets a rash of phone calls from people desperate to get what is arguably the brand’s most iconic model in decades we’ll hear about production stopping near the end of summer.” I can’t help but notice that they’re also delaying the production of an electric-car successor.