PUTTING MORE WOMEN IN CHARGE WOULD PRODUCE A KINDER, GENTLER CULTURE, THEY SAID: Report: Fired USS Lake Erie captain instilled a ‘culture of fear’. “

Capt. Danielle DeFant — who commanded the ship for roughly 14 months — was ousted following an investigation that began after three unnamed subordinates aired grievances about “toxic command climate and/or sexual discrimination.” . . .

In one incident, a conning officer responded to a question from DeFant that was meant for the officer of the deck, causing DeFant to grab him by the collar and reprimand him.

The investigator noted that, in response, DeFant pulled the officer close and whispered something along the lines of, “was I talking to you … You’re not the [OOD] … I was talking to the OOD … don’t ever interrupt me again.”