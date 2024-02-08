FIGHT THE POWER: Law Prof Presses Male Sex-Bias Allegations In New Suit After Federal Judge Tosses His Title IX Claim. “A professor at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law has filed a new lawsuit against the school stemming from a former associate dean’s alleged comments in 2016 that she didn’t want to see white men teaching anymore in the trial advocacy program that he headed. Law professor David Schott alleges in his Feb. 2 suit that he notified the law school dean of the alleged comments by Viva Moffat, the associate dean of academic affairs. In the years that followed, he was subjected to a ‘steady barrage of adverse actions and false statements,’ the suit contends.”