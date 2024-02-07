WATCHING THIS VIDEO I FEEL A POWERFUL DESIRE FOR A BASEBALL BAT:

"They just want bread to feed their kids" pic.twitter.com/UuU3NOehGR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 7, 2024

50 years ago — heck 20 years ago — most people in the store would have brought this guy down. Now, nothing, even from the “security” employees. On the one hand, Apple deserves this because it’s what they’ve worked to produce. On the other, this guy is a pollutant to his neighborhood, and by encouraging him Apple is no better than a factory with a stinky smokestack poisoning its neighbors.