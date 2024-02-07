IT’S A START: U.S. Drone Strike Kills Iraq Militia Leader Behind Deadly Attack on American Base.
Kill the top 1000 Iranian leaders and you’ll be getting somewhere. Kill the top 10,000 and you might actually see serious progress.
IT’S A START: U.S. Drone Strike Kills Iraq Militia Leader Behind Deadly Attack on American Base.
Kill the top 1000 Iranian leaders and you’ll be getting somewhere. Kill the top 10,000 and you might actually see serious progress.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.