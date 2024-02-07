NO, IT’S BECAUSE YOU’RE AWFUL: NYC note to Eric Adams: You’re not criticized because you’re ‘chocolate’ or ‘Jesus.’ “Mayor Adams says nobody likes him, and the polls suggest he’s close to correct. An African-American, he blames race — but maybe it’s really because nobody likes a whiner. Especially an unfocused whiner.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.