DRIVING DYSTOPIA: Driving Dystopia: Europe’s Low Emission Zones Aren’t Going Over Well. “These strictly enforced Ultra Low Emission Zones never resonated with the public. The very first cameras received complaints, as some local residents realized there was almost no way for them to leave their driveway without encountering one. Before long, cameras started being vandalized or destroyed overnight by individuals wearing masks. This was followed by a 66-percent disapproval rate in a referendum asking whether or not citizens wanted to see ULEZ expansion in 2023. Londoners very clearly did not. But the government moved on with the program anyway and created a situation that now literally requires the hiring of armed guards to protect enforcement cameras from damage.”

This is the spirit of resistance the world needs today.