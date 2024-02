COURTESY OF ELON MUSK, DISNEY’S ENTERTAINMENT CONTENT ‘INCLUSION STANDARDS.’ Assuming these are real, of course.

Whatever moral justification there might be for quotas for “underrepresented” groups cannot possibly stretch to using those quotas to create a new underrepresented group composed of the people you like less. If accusations of racism are starting to lose their sting, this kind of thing is why it’s happening.