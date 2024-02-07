STEPHEN MILLER: CNN rearranges the deck chairs… again.

Thompson and CNN see an election year coming and are once again attempting to put CNN at the center of the anti-Trump universe, positioning itself as both a Donald Trump elevator network, while trying to maintain Jeff Zucker’s hires of #Resistance. Back then, it sacrificed mainstream cachet for the viewership of fierce partisans — and it’s hoping to repeat the trick eight years later.

Viewing audiences, for the most part, understand that MSNBC leans left, while Fox News leans right, and see through the fact CNN badly attempts to perform the news while pretending to be both. CNN’s integrity problem won’t be solved until it cleans house, completely, and returns to actual trustworthy news analysis, not the furrowed moral preening of personalities like Jake Tapper and his last-honest-man-in-journalism act.