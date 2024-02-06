THAT’S DISAPPOINTING: In stunning defeat, House Republicans fail to impeach DHS Secretary Mayorkas over border. “GOP Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Tom McClintock (R-CA), and Ken Buck (R-CO) broke with their party and voted in defense of Mayorkas. All Democrats voted against the impeachment articles. The fourth GOP no, Rep. Blake Moore (R-UT), came as a procedural move so the conference could bring the articles back for a vote at a later time.”