A FREE SPEECH VICTORY: ABA Gives Final Approval To Law School Free Speech Accreditation Standard. “The proposal follows protests that disrupted conservative speakers at Stanford Law School and Yale Law School and continuing tensions on campuses since Hamas attacked Israel last fall. Standard 208, however, forbids disruptive activities that hinder free expression or impede law school activities.”
