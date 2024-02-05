HOUSE TO VOTE ON MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT: In a bit of a political puzzler, House Republicans are charging forward to bring two articles of impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the full House of Representatives for a vote Tuesday.

The House Rules Committee cleared the way Monday evening by adopting a closed rule that means there will be no floor amendments. But there is huge doubt about the outcome because two Republicans — Tom McLintock of California and Ken Buck of Colorado — are all-but-certain no votes.

That means Mayorkas may survive Tuesday’s vote. Then will begin the serious second-guessing of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s decision to push for the vote so quickly. More in my Epoch Times report from the scene.