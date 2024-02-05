I HOPE NOT BECAUSE I DON’T WANT TO WORK WITH THE GUY WHO PLAYS JEFFREY DAHMER: No, you don’t need to be disabled to play Richard III: Actors don’t need to share the ‘lived experience’ of their characters. “It’s called acting for a reason.”

Everyone knows this, except for the morons who have taken it upon themselves to recast our social mores in their own, moronic, image.

Plus:

As Laurence Olivier famously said to a strung-out Dustin Hoffman on the set of Marathon Man (after he’d stayed awake for 48 hours straight to simulate the torment of his character): “Why not try acting dear boy?”

It’s a thought.