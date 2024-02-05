FIRST BUD LITE, NOW SNL? WHY IS SHANE GILLIS LOWERING HIMSELF? Shane Gillis to host ‘SNL’ 5 years after sketch show fired him.
However, mark my words: For the times, they are achanging.
