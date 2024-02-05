IN OUR AGE ALL PERSONS ARE EQUAL (BUT SOME ARE LESS EQUAL THAN OTHERS): Christians and drag queens – my hate crime nightmare.

METROPOLITAN Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley’s defence of a volunteer special constable who told Christian singer Harmonie London she was not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds prompted me to contact the Met press office. I asked whether a special constable who told a drag queen she could not sing gay songs on Oxford Street would be dismissed from the force.