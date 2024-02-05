THEY ARE NOT LIBERAL. THEY ARE WHAT THEY ALWAYS WERE, SOCIALISTS ON THE WAY TO FULL COMMUNISTS: Justin Trudeau and the rise of the liberal strongman.
Castreau is his father’s son.
THEY ARE NOT LIBERAL. THEY ARE WHAT THEY ALWAYS WERE, SOCIALISTS ON THE WAY TO FULL COMMUNISTS: Justin Trudeau and the rise of the liberal strongman.
Castreau is his father’s son.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.