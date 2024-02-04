INDIA: A Triumphant Modi Consolidates His Power: In the meantime, Rahul Gandhi continues to bring down Congress Party.

I’m reading Andrew Wareham’s latest book, set in India in World War Two, and Mountbatten is predicting that India will be independent after the war, and that without the British to keep the Hindus and Muslims from going at each other’s throats things will be dicey. It did pretty much turn out that way, even after the (also predicted) partition leading to the creation of Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.