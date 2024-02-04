THE RULES ARE NOT FOR THE NOMENKLATURA AND ITS TOOLS: Ex-White House advisor Andy Slavitt is refusing to comply with a subpoena over questions about how he tried to censor me and others in 2021.. “Ignoring a similar subpoena got Trump advisor Peter Navarro convicted of contempt of Congress; but Biden’s Justice Department says it won’t prosecute Slavitt. Rules are for thee, not for Andy.”