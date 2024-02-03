21ST CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Experts Confirm: US Is Dealing With an ‘Out-of-Control’ STI Epidemic. “The most common STI in the US in 2022 was chlamydia, which has remained in the top spot for years now. Nevertheless, it is the recent rise in syphilis that is concerning health officials most. According to CDC data, syphilis cases of all stages have increased by 80 percent in the past five years.”

Apparently 20-somethings don’t wrap it anymore. They aren’t afraid of AIDS, there are pills for Herpes and anyway everyone has it, they’re vaccinated against HPV, and the other stuff is curable (they at least think) with antibiotics. Good luck with that, kids.