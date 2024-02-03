WELL THIS WAS UNEXPECTED: Latest edition of the Beckett Foundation for Religious Liberty’s annual survey finds a huge increase in support of religious freedom for everybody, fueled apparently by worries about protecting parents’ rights.

“Support for religious freedom hit its highest score ever of 69 on a scale of 0 to 100. The 2023 results found that Americans strongly back the right of parents to raise their children consistent with their faith and believe that religion is part of the solution to America’s problems — up nine percentage points from last year,” Beckett said.