I’M SENSING SOME LEFTY REGRET ABOUT UNLEASHING THE HATE:

You sowed that. Now reap your whirlwind, George.

Seriously, this dude had no problem cheering on toxicity as long as it was his people being the assholes. But once the shoe he helped cobble was on the other foot, and the assholes have turned on him in an asshole Cannibal… https://t.co/jRDISw8v5h pic.twitter.com/6v8NKDwgux

— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) February 2, 2024