IT’S HARD TO PUT THE HATE-GENIE BACK IN THE BOTTLE ONCE YOU GLEEFULLY RELEASE IT, JOE:

President Dotard doesn’t remember declaring war on one-third of the country, smearing them as White Supremacists, discriminating against them in employment, and jailing J6ers, while lawfaring their preferred candidate.

You are indeed my enemy, Mr. President. We are not in the… https://t.co/mk41P4SuGo

— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 2, 2024