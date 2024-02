PUNCTURING POLYAMORY: Kay Hymowitz examines the increasingly visible polyamory movement and concludes that, in addition to all the predictable problems that plague such arrangements, it is “a textbook example of what Rob Henderson calls ‘luxury beliefs.'”

Those are views held without risk of being subjected to reality. Think of the rich liberal proclaiming “defund the police,” who lives in a high-dollar, gated community with well-armed security.