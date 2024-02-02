NEW BOOK BY BLACK PROFESSOR: MINORITY STUDENTS NOT HARMED BY TEACHING THEM STANDARD ENGLISH. That things have reached the point where such a book is required is a severe indictment of “academia.” Think I am exaggerating? Think again:

What are “anti-racist” courses like? One academic who has written about his approach is Professor Asao Inoue, who claims that individualism is an undesirable aspect of “whiteness.” In his courses, students are not graded down for failing to write in standard English. Instead, he has implemented a “labor based” grading system in which students are graded on the basis of the amount of effort they claim to have put in on an assignment.

I have no words…